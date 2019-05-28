Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Davis "Betsy" Clayton. View Sign Service Information Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 (252)-752-2101 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Graveside service 10:00 AM Woodlawn Cemetery Williamston , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth Davis "Betsy" Clayton



GREENVILLE - Ms. Elizabeth Davis "Betsy" Clayton, 79, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Vidant Medical Center.



A graveside service will be held on Wednesday at 10 AM in Woodlawn Cemetery in Williamston with the Rev. Eddie Bellis officiating.



Betsy was a native of Martin County and child of the late Edith Peel Davis and David Ramsey Davis. She was a graduate of both Williamston High School, class of 1958, and Salem College. Following graduation, she worked as an art teacher for a number of years and later worked for First State Bank, Home Federal Savings Bank and retired from Wachovia Bank (Wells Fargo Dealer Services). She was a longtime member of First Christian Church in Williamston prior to transferring her membership to First Presbyterian Church in Greenville.



Betsy will be fondly remembered for her love of family and others. She was involved in the lives of her grandchildren and many of her grandchildren's friends lovingly referred to her as "MaMa Betsy". She greatly enjoyed playing bridge and her group known as the "Crazy Eights". Later in life Betsy returned to her love of art and doing house sketches and calligraphy.



In addition to her parents, Betsy was preceded in death by a brother, David R. Davis, Jr.



She is survived by daughter, Elizabeth C. Stanley and husband, Craig, of Greenville; grandchildren, Kathryn E. "Katie" Stanley of Raleigh, Emily T. Stanley and Robert C. "Clay" Stanley, both of Greenville; sister, Mary Lane Davis Mallory and husband, Revill, of Raleigh; sister-in-law, Betty Sue Clark Davis of Williamston; and a number of nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 6 to 8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home and at other times at the home of her daughter, Elizabeth.



Memorial contributions may be made to: First Christian Church, 101 E. Liberty Street, Williamston, NC 27892 or First Presbyterian Church, 1400 S. Elm Street, Greenville, NC 27858.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.



Online condolences at



As published in The Daily Reflector

Elizabeth Davis "Betsy" ClaytonGREENVILLE - Ms. Elizabeth Davis "Betsy" Clayton, 79, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Vidant Medical Center.A graveside service will be held on Wednesday at 10 AM in Woodlawn Cemetery in Williamston with the Rev. Eddie Bellis officiating.Betsy was a native of Martin County and child of the late Edith Peel Davis and David Ramsey Davis. She was a graduate of both Williamston High School, class of 1958, and Salem College. Following graduation, she worked as an art teacher for a number of years and later worked for First State Bank, Home Federal Savings Bank and retired from Wachovia Bank (Wells Fargo Dealer Services). She was a longtime member of First Christian Church in Williamston prior to transferring her membership to First Presbyterian Church in Greenville.Betsy will be fondly remembered for her love of family and others. She was involved in the lives of her grandchildren and many of her grandchildren's friends lovingly referred to her as "MaMa Betsy". She greatly enjoyed playing bridge and her group known as the "Crazy Eights". Later in life Betsy returned to her love of art and doing house sketches and calligraphy.In addition to her parents, Betsy was preceded in death by a brother, David R. Davis, Jr.She is survived by daughter, Elizabeth C. Stanley and husband, Craig, of Greenville; grandchildren, Kathryn E. "Katie" Stanley of Raleigh, Emily T. Stanley and Robert C. "Clay" Stanley, both of Greenville; sister, Mary Lane Davis Mallory and husband, Revill, of Raleigh; sister-in-law, Betty Sue Clark Davis of Williamston; and a number of nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 6 to 8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home and at other times at the home of her daughter, Elizabeth.Memorial contributions may be made to: First Christian Church, 101 E. Liberty Street, Williamston, NC 27892 or First Presbyterian Church, 1400 S. Elm Street, Greenville, NC 27858.Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com As published in The Daily Reflector Published in The Daily Reflector on May 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Reflector Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close