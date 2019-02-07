Ellen Dail Keel
BETHEL - Mrs. Ellen Dail Keel, 76, , who was born on February 5, 1942, passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019, at home, surrounded by her family.
A graveside service will be held Friday at 2 PM in Pinewood Memorial Park.
Mrs. Keel, a native of Pitt County, had lived most of her life in the Bethel community. For the past 12 years, she had made her home in Greenville. She was a proud member of the Bethel Pentecostal Holiness Church.
Preceding her in death is her husband, Richard Carlton Keel; daughter, Janet Elaine Keel; 1 brother and 3 sisters.
She is survived by her daughter, Darlene Powell and husband, Alan, of Greenville; grandsons, Chase Stallings, Forrest Stallings, and Brad Francis; 5 great grandchildren; and sister, Glenda H. Barnes and husband, Tommy, of Greenville.
The family will receive friends on Thursday from 6-8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home and during other times at 419 Honeysuckle Court in Greenville.
If you would like to make a memorial, the family requests that you consider donating to the American Breast Cancer Foundation, 10400 Little Patuxent Parkway Suite 480, Columbia, MD 21044.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com
As published in The Daily Reflector
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
2100 East Fifth Street
Greenville, NC 27858
(252) 752-2101
Published in The Daily Reflector on Feb. 7, 2019