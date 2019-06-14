Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elwin Allen Abel. View Sign Service Information Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 (252)-752-2101 Send Flowers Obituary

Elwin Allen Abel



GREENVILLE - Mr. Elwin Allen Abel, 69, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019.



A graveside funeral service will be held on Saturday at 2 PM in Pinewood Memorial Park.



Mr. Abel spent his early life between Georgia and North Carolina where he was born and graduated from Rose HS and received a degree from PCC. He was a devoted employee at P&G for over 25 years where he retired as line leader. He enjoyed working with his hands and anything on the water. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, & great-grandfather. He was also a wonderful father figure to numerous people and loved by so many. He was also one of the best jokesters and could keep the crowd laughing. His two greatest loves in life were his wife and "remote".



Mr. Abel was preceded in death by his parents, Milo Virgil and Julia Conway Abel.



He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Rachel Diane Abel; sons, Elwin Allen Abel, Jr. and wife, Tonia, and Garry Duwane Abel and wife, Shannon, all of Greenville; daughter, Sonya Marie Ipock and husband, Edward, of Vanceboro; grandchildren, Brandy Michelle Abel, Edward Bruce Ipock, Jr, Hailey Alexus Ipock, Nathen Ryan Ipock, Bryce Allen Ipock, and Madison Grace Abel; great-grandson, Christopher Reece Cunich, Jr; brothers, Ken Abel of Goldsboro and Virgil Abel of LaGrange; and a sister, Janice Whitaker of Goldsboro.



The family will receive friends Friday from 6:30 to 8:30 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home. Online condolences at



