Emma Bullock Bailey
WASHINGTON, NC - Emma Bullock Bailey, 86, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019.
A graveside service will be held Monday at 11 AM in Pinewood Memorial Park.
Emma was the daughter of the late Coy and Cora Lee Bullock. She was a longtime resident of the Stokes community and later moved to Washington. Emma was a homemaker, seamstress, and engaged in farming. She was an avid gardener and loved to read. Emma enjoyed traveling and spending special time with her family and friends. She was a longtime member of Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church.
Mrs. Bailey was preceded in death by her husband, James Harold Bailey; son, Jimmy Bailey; and granddaughter, Natasha Bailey.
She is survived her sons, Tony Bailey of Washington and Coy Bailey and wife, Mary, of Stokes; daughters, Joyce Barnes and Jessie Bryant, both of Washington; granddaughters, Amanda Starling and husband, Steve of Winterville and Lauren Adams and husband, Shawn of Ayden; grandsons, David Bailey of Oregon and Anthony Bailey of Kinston; and great grandsons, Logan, Will, and Matt. She also leaves behind her much loved pets, Kaleb and Lucky Dog.
Visitation will be held Sunday evening from 6-8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home, Greenville.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Pruitt Hospice of New Bern for the love and care shown to Emma. They are especially thankful to Chaplain Gary McAbee, Mary and Lisa.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on May 26, 2019