Evelyn Ferguson
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn Ferguson.
WINTERVILLE - Ms. Evelyn Ferguson was born on May 6, 1937 and departed this life on March 28, 2019. A private service will be held at a later date. She is survived by one daughter, Carol Hunter of Winterville, NC; one son, Kelvin Sutton of Greenville, NC; a special grandson, Darnell Hunter of Ellenwood,GA; two sisters, Papinta McFadden of Greenville, NC; Francis Ezell of Philadelphia, PA; a special niece, Wanda McFadden-Williams; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations
3205 E 10Th St
Greenville, NC 27858
(252) 355-9995
Published in The Daily Reflector on Apr. 2, 2019