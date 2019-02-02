Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn Mills Williams Evans. View Sign

Evelyn Mills Williams Evans



GREENVILLE - Mrs. Evelyn Mills Williams Evans, 88, passed away Wednesday, January 30, 2019 surrounded by her children in Charlotte NC.



The funeral service will be conducted Sunday at 3 PM at Black Jack Original Free Will Baptist Church, officiated by her pastor, Rev. Phillip Boykin. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Sunday at the church one hour prior to the service.



Mrs. Evans, a native of Pitt County, lived most of her life in the Black Jack community. She was the daughter of Bossie and Helen Lancaster Mills. She was a homemaker who loved to cook for family and friends. Mrs. Evans was a lifelong member of Black Jack OFWB Church, which she faithfully attended as long as her health allowed. She worked at Blount Harvey, Cox Armature, Wingate Insurance and retired from Union Carbide. For the past two years Mrs. Evans had made her home in Charlotte to be near her children.



In addition to her parents, Mrs. Evans was preceded in death by a son, Jan Williams, two husbands, Charlie O. Williams and Melvin L. Evans, a brother, Elton Mills, and a step-son, Ernie Evans.



She is survived by: daughter, Jenny Williams Akeley and husband, Mike, son, Jerry Williams and wife, Amy, all of Charlotte; daughter-in-law, Jamie Williams of Stanley, NC; step-daughter, Terry Gardner and husband, Tony, of Greenville; grandchildren, Dustin, Daniel, and Mark Williams, and Mary Catherine Ewart; step-grandchildren, Daryl Elderkin, and Christopher Evans; four great grandchildren Deklan, Kellan, Abigail and Hudson and sister, Joyce M. Stocks of Greenville.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Black Jack OFWB Church, Building Fund, 2972 Black Jack-Simpson Road, Greenville, NC 27858 Or Home Health and Hospice Care - Greenville 1864 West Arlington Blvd. Greenville NC 27834



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.



As published in The Daily Reflector

