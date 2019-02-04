Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Frances Colette O'Callaghan



GREENVILLE - Mrs. Frances Colette O'Callaghan, 79, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, February 2, 2019.



The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday at 1 p.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Homestead Memorial Gardens.



Mrs. O'Callaghan, a native of Cork City Ireland, married the love of her life, the late Daniel Patrick O'Callaghan, in 1962 in Brooklyn, NY. They were married for 56 years. She was the first female boxing Judge in Ireland and also a champion Irish Dancer. In addition, she was an avid Carolina Hurricanes fan and member of St. Peter Catholic Church where she served as Eucharist minister.



In addition to her husband, Mrs. O'Callaghan was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Dolly Power.



She is survived by: Sons, Patrick and wife, Dolores O'Callaghan of Greenville, William and wife, Joyce O'Callaghan of Hanover, PA and Daniel and fiance;, Kim Hoffenblum of American Canyon, CA; Grandsons, Patrick and fiance;, Erica Styron and Paul O'Callaghan; Granddaughter, Michelle O'Callaghan; and Step-grandchildren, Kinsley and Erick Styron; Brothers, Paul Power of Cork City, Ireland, and John Power, of England.



The family will receive friends at Wilkerson Funeral Home Tuesday from 6 - 8 pm.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter Catholic School, 2606 East Fifth Street, Greenville, NC 27858.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.Online condolences at



As published in The Daily Reflector

Frances Colette O'CallaghanGREENVILLE - Mrs. Frances Colette O'Callaghan, 79, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, February 2, 2019.The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday at 1 p.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Homestead Memorial Gardens.Mrs. O'Callaghan, a native of Cork City Ireland, married the love of her life, the late Daniel Patrick O'Callaghan, in 1962 in Brooklyn, NY. They were married for 56 years. She was the first female boxing Judge in Ireland and also a champion Irish Dancer. In addition, she was an avid Carolina Hurricanes fan and member of St. Peter Catholic Church where she served as Eucharist minister.In addition to her husband, Mrs. O'Callaghan was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Dolly Power.She is survived by: Sons, Patrick and wife, Dolores O'Callaghan of Greenville, William and wife, Joyce O'Callaghan of Hanover, PA and Daniel and fiance;, Kim Hoffenblum of American Canyon, CA; Grandsons, Patrick and fiance;, Erica Styron and Paul O'Callaghan; Granddaughter, Michelle O'Callaghan; and Step-grandchildren, Kinsley and Erick Styron; Brothers, Paul Power of Cork City, Ireland, and John Power, of England.The family will receive friends at Wilkerson Funeral Home Tuesday from 6 - 8 pm.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter Catholic School, 2606 East Fifth Street, Greenville, NC 27858.Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com As published in The Daily Reflector Funeral Home Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory

2100 East Fifth Street

Greenville , NC 27858

(252) 752-2101 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Daily Reflector from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Daily Reflector Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close