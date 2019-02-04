Frances Colette O'Callaghan
GREENVILLE - Mrs. Frances Colette O'Callaghan, 79, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, February 2, 2019.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday at 1 p.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Homestead Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. O'Callaghan, a native of Cork City Ireland, married the love of her life, the late Daniel Patrick O'Callaghan, in 1962 in Brooklyn, NY. They were married for 56 years. She was the first female boxing Judge in Ireland and also a champion Irish Dancer. In addition, she was an avid Carolina Hurricanes fan and member of St. Peter Catholic Church where she served as Eucharist minister.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. O'Callaghan was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Dolly Power.
She is survived by: Sons, Patrick and wife, Dolores O'Callaghan of Greenville, William and wife, Joyce O'Callaghan of Hanover, PA and Daniel and fiance;, Kim Hoffenblum of American Canyon, CA; Grandsons, Patrick and fiance;, Erica Styron and Paul O'Callaghan; Granddaughter, Michelle O'Callaghan; and Step-grandchildren, Kinsley and Erick Styron; Brothers, Paul Power of Cork City, Ireland, and John Power, of England.
The family will receive friends at Wilkerson Funeral Home Tuesday from 6 - 8 pm.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter Catholic School, 2606 East Fifth Street, Greenville, NC 27858.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
2100 East Fifth Street
Greenville, NC 27858
(252) 752-2101
Published in The Daily Reflector from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2019