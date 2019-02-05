Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Frederick "Freddie" Criscitiello, III



ARAPAHOE - Frederick "Freddie" Criscitiello III, 70, died at his home on Saturday February 2, 2019. Freddie retired as an Assistant Resident Engineer with the NC Department of Transportation after 52 years. He was very proud of the bridges and roadways of Eastern North Carolina that he worked on. He also served in the North Carolina National Guard for 32 years. He cherished the friendships and comradery with those he worked and served beside.



Surviving is his wife of 51 years, Cathie Criscitiello; his best little buddy, Willow, and feline friends, Baby Cakes and Larry; son, Dr. Michael Criscitiello and wife Pam Criscitiello of College Station, TX; two brothers, Tony Criscitiello of Plymouth and Craig Criscitiello of Maysville; three grandchildren, Sydney, Sofia and Savannah; and his "grand-dog" Roxy.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick, Jr. and Vera Rose Banks Criscitiello and sister, Rosemary Cannon.



Freddie loved his family, NASCAR, Carolina basketball, rock music and nature.



The family will receive friends at Pollock-Best Funeral Home Wednesday February 6th from 6-8 p.m.



In lieu of flowers a contribution to Hospice of Pamlico County would be appreciated.



Online condolences may be directed to



As published in The Daily Reflector

2015 Neuse Boulevard

New Bern , NC 28560

Pollock-Best Funerals and Cremations
2015 Neuse Boulevard
New Bern , NC 28560
(252) 637-5111
Published in The Daily Reflector on Feb. 5, 2019

