Gladys Theresa Bland Meteye



ROUND ROCK - Gladys Theresa Bland Meteye, 91 left for her heavenly home on June 24th in Round Rock, TX. Theresa was the youngest child of the late Dr. David L and Eva Bland born on May 5th 1928, She was preceded in death by her husband, Osbourne H, siblings, Addie, Drs. Miriam and David L. Bland Jr and Carmel Clouser. Theresa was born in Sanford, NC and attended Howard University, graduating from Fayetteville State University with a degree in Early Childhood Education. She accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at the Greenville Church of Christ where she attended for many years until becoming a member of the Winterville Church of Christ where she was a faithful worshiper until she relocated to Texas. She began her teaching career in Lillington, NC where she met the love of her life, Osborne, they married and to their union had two daughters, Eva R. Meteye of Round Rock, TX and Rena L. Parker (Kevin) of Richmond, VA. Theresa was very proud of her four grandchildren Eva Theresa Tran (Quoc) of Austin, TX and Noah, Daniel and Samuel Parker of Richmond, VA. Theresa retired from the Pitt County School System after 35 years as an elementary teacher, she then substituted for many more years. She was a advocate of education and helped mold the lives of many. Theresa tirelessly served as a faithful wife, mother, sister in the church body, inviting others to service, providing transportation, cleaning and teaching. Theresa loved to sing and filled her home with love and song, always smiling, encouraging and had an infectious laugh that was heard where ever she went. She never ended a conversation without telling you that she loved you. Theresa was deeply loved by all and will be greatly missed. She leaves to cherish her memory her family, nieces Roselyn Bland, Diane Bowser, Lgene Butler and nephews David L. Bland III of Hampton, VA, Gene Bickley of Victorville, Ca, sister-in-law Lorraine Bland, and cousins including Congressman George Kenneth Butterfield of Wilson, NC and a host of other family including Bobby C. Keyes and many dear friends.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held 5 pm Saturday at Winterville Church of Christ. Minister Winfred Felton III will officiate and burial will follow in Homestead Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be 12 -3:30pm prior to the service at Blake Phillips Funeral Services.



As published in The Daily Reflector

