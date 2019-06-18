Guest Book View Sign Service Information Farmville Funeral Home 4226 East Church Street Farmville , NC 27828 (252)-753-3400 Send Flowers Obituary

Grace



FOUNTAIN - Edna Grace Smith Beasley, age 100, passed away peacefully on June 15, 2019. Grace was born July 25, 1918 in Pitt County near Fountain where she attended Fountain Grammar School and High School. She also attended Women's College of UNC and East Carolina Teacher's College.



Grace was a lifelong member of Fountain Baptist Church where she served with energy and love as a Sunday School Teacher, Women's Missionary Union Member and Girls' Auxiliary Leader. She was also a member of the Fountain Women's Club.



Grace and her husband, the late Edward Bruce Beasley, Jr., were parents of two children, Edward Bruce Beasley III and wife, Dianne, of Raleigh and Edna Louise Beasley Corn and husband, David, of Rocky Mount. They also had three grandchildren, David Clinton Corn, Jr., Bruce Beasley Corn and wife, Tara, and Louise Beasley Warenda and husband, Joe; step-grandson, Jamey Alan Parrish and wife, Jenny; four great-granddaughters, Marjorie Grace Corn, Beasley Louise Warenda, Mary Bruce Ellis Warenda, Emily Grace Warenda; step-great-grandsons, Jamey Alan Parrish, Jr. and Jefferson Alexander Parrish, all of Raleigh.



Grace was also preceded in death by her parents, Maude Emily Tyson Smith and Walter Edward Smith, her two brothers, Walter Edward Smith, Jr. and Henry Tyson Smith, her four sisters, Carrie Smith Clary, Mattie Smith Gaynor, Emily Smith Beasley and Marjorie Smith Fields.



A Celebration of Grace's Life will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at 11:30 A.M. at the Fountain Baptist Church, 6662 East Wilson Street, Fountain, with Reverend Elizabeth Edwards and Dr. John Allen officiating. Visitation and a reception will follow in the church fellowship hall.



The family suggests memorials to the Fountain Baptist Church, P.O. Box 276, Fountain, NC 27829.



Online condolences may be made at



As published in The Daily Reflector

Grace Smith BeasleyFOUNTAIN - Edna Grace Smith Beasley, age 100, passed away peacefully on June 15, 2019. Grace was born July 25, 1918 in Pitt County near Fountain where she attended Fountain Grammar School and High School. She also attended Women's College of UNC and East Carolina Teacher's College.Grace was a lifelong member of Fountain Baptist Church where she served with energy and love as a Sunday School Teacher, Women's Missionary Union Member and Girls' Auxiliary Leader. She was also a member of the Fountain Women's Club.Grace and her husband, the late Edward Bruce Beasley, Jr., were parents of two children, Edward Bruce Beasley III and wife, Dianne, of Raleigh and Edna Louise Beasley Corn and husband, David, of Rocky Mount. They also had three grandchildren, David Clinton Corn, Jr., Bruce Beasley Corn and wife, Tara, and Louise Beasley Warenda and husband, Joe; step-grandson, Jamey Alan Parrish and wife, Jenny; four great-granddaughters, Marjorie Grace Corn, Beasley Louise Warenda, Mary Bruce Ellis Warenda, Emily Grace Warenda; step-great-grandsons, Jamey Alan Parrish, Jr. and Jefferson Alexander Parrish, all of Raleigh.Grace was also preceded in death by her parents, Maude Emily Tyson Smith and Walter Edward Smith, her two brothers, Walter Edward Smith, Jr. and Henry Tyson Smith, her four sisters, Carrie Smith Clary, Mattie Smith Gaynor, Emily Smith Beasley and Marjorie Smith Fields.A Celebration of Grace's Life will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at 11:30 A.M. at the Fountain Baptist Church, 6662 East Wilson Street, Fountain, with Reverend Elizabeth Edwards and Dr. John Allen officiating. Visitation and a reception will follow in the church fellowship hall.The family suggests memorials to the Fountain Baptist Church, P.O. Box 276, Fountain, NC 27829.Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com As published in The Daily Reflector Published in The Daily Reflector from June 18 to June 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Reflector Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close