CHARLOTTE - With the freedom of faith and the love of her family, Helen Boyette Allen, the second daughter of Katherine K. and Moseley G. Boyette, passed away on May 6, 2019.



Helen was born in Carthage, NC on February 13, 1926. After a happy, carefree childhood she attended Peace College and graduated from "WC" (now UNC-G). She taught French at Carthage High School, where she met the love of her life, Young H. Allen, Jr. They were married in 1952 and lived in St. Pauls and Rowland, NC, eventually having three daughters in Lumberton, NC. They later followed Young's career to Kinston, NC.



Helen and Young enjoyed gardening together. She focused on irises, "glads", peonies and camellias, while he specialized in roses - though she often accused him of "over pruning." They thoroughly enjoyed each other's company and were a true love match - a blessing for them and their children.



Helen adored animals, and the family home had an endless array of dogs, cats, gerbils, birds, and even a raccoon named Ahab. Helen took loving care of each one.



Helen is survived by her sister, Katherine Boyette Stephenson, of Weldon, NC, daughters Pam Stowe (Harding) of Charlotte, Katherine Gray (Lindsay) of Greenville, NC, and Melissa Allen of Chapel Hill, NC.



She delighted in her five grandchildren, Palmer Stowe of Charleston, SC, Harding Stowe, Jr. of New York, Young Allen Stowe of New York, Garth Gray (PJ) of Wilmington, NC, and Bahnson Gray of Washington, NC.



Helen was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 64 years, her parents, her sister, Nell Boyette Barnes, and her brother, Moseley G. Boyette, Jr.



Burial will be private. Helen would have greatly appreciated your donation to your local SPCA or Humane Society in her memory.



"The love for all living creatures is the most noble attribute of man." Charles Darwin



