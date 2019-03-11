Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Louise Corey Rogerson. View Sign

WILLIAMSTON - Helen Louise Corey Rogerson (aka Weezie or Cort), 86 years young, lifelong resident of Williamston, passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Vidant Beaufort Hospital.



Funeral services will be Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at First Christian Church on Liberty Street in Williamston. A reception will follow. A private burial will follow. Visitation will be from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. on Monday evening at the church.



She was born on December 12, 1932, in Griffin's Township, Farm Life Community. She was the oldest child of J. Edward and Elsie Hardison Corey. Louise grew up on Williams Street in Williamston and graduated from Williamston High School in 1951. In school she was a member of the Green Wave Band, playing baritone. On June 13, 1951, she married Carroll Gray Rogerson of Bear Grass, in a beautiful garden wedding at the family home.



Widowed at 34 with four children, and assisted and supported by her parents, she established Louise's Shoppe. Her natural talent as a gifted floral designer, inherited from her mother, blossomed into a successful career spanning 40+ years. During that time, she helped countless families with weddings, births, deaths, proms, and many other special occasions. She also gave young people in the community opportunities for work and mentoring, creating lasting friendships and sometimes colorful memories.



Weezie was very involved in the lives of her children, including sports activities, Girl Scouts as a leader, and Sunday School activities. She was a lifetime member of First Christian Church where she served as a circle leader, handbell choir director, and coordinator of the church grounds and floral decorations.



She served as matriarch of the Corey Clan for many years. Her responsibilities ranged from asking the Lord's blessing over hundreds of family meals to head umpire at Pamlico ball games. She was the head supervisor of the family for about any occasion.



Louise is survived by her four children Nola Pritchett (Frankie), Eddie Rogerson (Vickie), Emmy Lou Nelson, and Gray Rogerson (Leeanne). Grandchildren are Kyle Rogerson and Margot Roberts (Eddie), Josh Nelson (Emmy Lou), and James and Noah Rogerson (Gray). Her siblings are Jessie Marie Jones, Edna Gray Thomas (Garland), and J.E. Corey, all of Williamston.



She was predeceased by her spouse, her parents, and her infant daughter (Carol Lynn). Louise also leaves behind a host of friends and will be missed by many.



