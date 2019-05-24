Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Herbert Vernon Brown. View Sign Service Information Blake Phillips Funeral Services 103 Raleigh Street Greenville , NC 27834 (252)-551-5921 Send Flowers Obituary

AYDEN - Herbert Vernon "Superb Herb" Brown, 67 of 4417 East Avenue, passed away at Vidant Medical Center on May18, 2019. He was born to the late Fred Brown, Sr., and Leathia Melvin Brown. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, 5:30 pm at Bereans Chapel Church, Ayden NC.



Herbert was well-known throughout the Ayden Community and retired from The Robert's Company. He was an avid lover of his animals and he was given the name, "Chicken Man on 102".



He was preceded in death by his father, mother and brother, John Edwards.



Herbert was survived by his wife, Mary Ann Duddie Brown, daughter, Michelle Mack, son Kevin Brown, six grandchildren, one great grandchild, his siblings, Fred Brown, James Brown, Mary Brown, Rosa Lee Brown, Dorothy Brown, Gloria Brown, Linda Brown and Dell Senior Brown, several nieces and nephews, and his beloved dog, Max. The family is receiving friends at the home.



Services Entrusted To Blake Phillips Funeral Services, Greenville.



As published in The Daily Reflector

