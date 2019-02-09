Herbert Williams, Jr.
GREENVILLE - Herbert Williams, Jr., 84, departed his life on earth to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 2, 2019.
Herbert was born in Farmville, NC. He graduated from HB Suggs High School in Farmville, NC in 1954. Later, he served in the United States Army. Herbert retired from Garris & Evans Lumber Co. after 28 years of service. He is survived by his wife of 60 yrs; Ida
Williams, 4 daughters and 1 son.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 1-2 p.m. at Holly Hill FWB Church, 755 Porter Rd., Greenville, NC. Service immediately following the viewing at 2 p.m.
Arrangements by Hornes Funeral Home, Farmville. Online condolences at hornesfh.com
As published in The Daily Reflector
Hornes Funeral Home
9171 West Marlboro Rd
Farmville, NC 27828
(252) 753-2320
