Howard Leslie Conner
GREENVILLE - Lieutenant Howard Leslie Conner passed away on June 6, 2019 at the age of 70.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, June 13th, 7PM at the Gaston Church of Christ in Gaston, NC.
Howard was born in Roanoke Rapids, NC to Marion Poythress Conner and the late Andrew Clay Conner. After graduating from Gaston High School, Howard joined the Marine Corps where he served as Lance Corporal with the 7th Engineer Battalion from July of 1968 to August of 1969 during the Vietnam War.
Howard earned associate degrees in both Interior Design and Criminal Justice and a Bachelor's Degree in Science from East Carolina University. He joined the Greenville Police Department in October of 1976 and retired at the rank of Lieutenant on August 1, 2003.
A natural born entertainer and musician, Howard enjoyed travelling to MerleFest, Bean Blossom and other bluegrass festivals where you would often find him singing along in harmony. He loved the challenge of teaching himself new tunes on an array of instruments, including guitar, fiddle and mandolin. He even occasionally performed as a Willie Nelson impersonator. Howard was also a passionate political and community activist and his service roles included youth leader for St. Timothy's Episcopal Church as well as volunteer Security Agent for the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, GA.
Howard is survived by his wife, Phyllis Conner; daughter Leslie Conner of Atlanta, GA, mother Marion Conner of Gaston, NC, brother David Conner and wife Lemoine, brother Donald Conner and wife Dorothy, sister Amy Bethany of Gaston, NC; and niece April Conner Gill and husband Chris, children Liam and Gwenyth of Raleigh, NC, niece Shana Conner Sparrow and son Zoe of Roanoke Rapids, NC, nephew Dennis Bethany and wife Anhelica, daughter Vivianna Perez of Roanoke Rapids, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the International Bluegrass Music Association Foundation at bluegrassfoundation.org.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on June 13, 2019