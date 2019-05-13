Hugh Columbus Powers, Jr.
GREENVILLE - Mr. Hugh Columbus Powers, Jr., 92, entered eternal life on Sunday, May 12, 2019 where he joined his late wife, Geneva Cox Powers.
A graveside service will be conducted on Wednesday at 4 PM in Pinewood Memorial Park with Chaplain Willie Lofton officiating.
A native of Aurora, Mr. Powers was born to the late Hugh and Mary Joanna Sawyer Powers. A proud veteran of both the United States Army and Merchant Marines having served in World War II, the Korean Conflict and Vietnam, Mr. Powers was the recipient of 2 Purple Hearts and several Bronze Service Awards. Following his military retirement in 1967, he was employed in aircraft repair in the Marshall Islands and Saudi Arabia for a number of years. During that time he also attended Lake Charles College in Louisiana to attain his airframe and power plant license. Since his final retirement in 1986, Mr. Powers had made his home in Pitt County where he was a previous member of the Faith Assembly of God. He also was a life member of the American Legion and () and the Vietnam Veterans.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Powers was preceded in death by his wife, Geneva Cox Powers in 2015 and sisters, Doris Harris and Avon Ciufolo and brothers, Frank, Charlie, Grady and Herman Powers.
Mr. Powers was fondly known as "Mr. Hugh"
He is survived by: Step-daughters, Linda Lee of husband, Raymond, of Forest City, NC, Jennifer Blevins and husband, Thomas, of Statesville and Deborah Berry and husband, Autry, of Kernersville, VA; 8 step-grandchildren; 16 step-great-grandchildren; 3 step-great-great-grandchildren; Nephew, Bobby Mason and wife, Phyllis, of Rocky Mount.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday one hour prior to the service from 3 to 4 PM at the cemetery.
The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to Kim Johnson, all of his caregivers, and the dedicated veteran friends who have assisted "Mr. Hugh".
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to: , Pitt County Chapter #37, 2805 Cemetery Rd, Greenville, NC 27858 or Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 272, 2805 Cemetery Road, Greenville, NC 27858.
