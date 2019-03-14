Isabelle Keech Blake
STEDMAN - Isabelle Keech Blake, 83 passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.
Funeral service will be held at 3:00pm Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Stedman Baptist Church, officiating will be Dr. Phil Spears. Burial will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park in Fayetteville. The family will receive friends from 2:00pm to 2:50pm Saturday at the church prior to the service.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Wade Hampton Keech and Pearlie Edwards Keech; husband, Kenneth Dohn Blake; brother, George Keech and a sister, Lola Tripp.
She is survived by children, Patricia Elaine Sutton, Diane Yvonne Brien, Peggy Anderson Horrell and Tammy Anderson Hall; step children, Sheryl Edwards, Lisa Corum and Larry Dohn Blake; brothers, Leon Keech and Jerry Wayne Williams; sisters, Ina Sullivan, Lois Keech and Rena Williams; 18 grandchildren and 35 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her honor to Stedman Baptist Church, 7342 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC 28391.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Butler Funeral Home
6535 Clinton Rd
Stedman, NC 28391
(910) 223-7400
Published in The Daily Reflector on Mar. 14, 2019