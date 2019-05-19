Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Jay Mack Collie. View Sign Service Information Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 (252)-752-2101 Funeral 2:00 PM Our Redeemer Lutheran Church Visitation Following Services Our Redeemer Lutheran Church Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Jay Mack Collie



Dr. Jay Mack CollieGREENVILLE - Dr. Jay Mack Collie, 87, of Greenville, North Carolina passed away at his home surrounded by family and loved ones on Thursday, May 16, 2019. He was born in Greenville and then moved to Wilmington and attended grade school and high school in Wilmington, North Carolina. He graduated from New Hanover High School in 1950. He then joined the United States Air Force from 1950 - October 1954. He was stationed in San Antonio, Texas, Cheyenne, Wyoming, and 3 years in Germany. He received his BS in Dentistry in 1960 from UNC Chapel Hill and his Doctorate of Dental Surgery in 1963. Dr. Collie practiced dentistry from November 1963 until December 2006 in Greenville, NC. After selling his practice, he continued to work as a locum tenen in several practices when they needed additional help.Among his many accomplishments, Dr. Collie was a member of the ADA, NC Dental Society, Down East Dental Society, Alpha Epsilon Delta, a pre-med/pre-dental honor society; Xi Psi Phi, a professional dental fraternity; and President of Spurgeon Dental Society. After retiring, he was on the Admissions Committee for the new ECU School of Dental Medicine. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed his time on the links with his friends. He was President of the Martinsborough Lion Club in 1972 and a member of Hooker Memorial Christian Church, where he taught Sunday school for 13 years and was a Deacon and an Elder. In 1978, after marrying Cindy, he joined Our Redeemer Lutheran Church where he served on Church Council. He remained a member until his death.Dr. Collie was preceded in death by his: parents, William C. Collie, Sr. and Estelle Grimmer Collie; son, Michael Jay Collie; daughters, Cheryl Collie Ruiz and Jennifer Ann Collie; sisters, Roxie Collie Laybourne, Helen Collie, Lina Collie Allen, Ruth Collie Otts, Louise Collie Sparkman, Janie Collie Edwards, Dorothy Collie Buffkin, and Rose Collie Cochran; brothers, William Cleveland Collie, Jr., Warren Vance Collie and Marion Louis Collie.Dr Collie is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Cynthia (Cindy) Stauffer Collie; daughters, Sheila Collie Spencer and husband, Greg, of Waves, NC; Cathy Collie of Goldsboro, NC; and son, Garrett Spencer Little and wife, Sumner Whitford Little, of Charleston, South Carolina; 3 grandchildren, Aubrey Brown, Morgan Skiperdene and Brock Skiperdene; twin sister Maxine Collie Hines (Bob) of Wilmington, NC and brother, Alton Collie (Naomi), of Aiken, South Carolina; and several nieces and nephews who were all very special to him. Special thanks to Jean Askew, Debbie Adams, Herald Hines, Dick and Cathy Gavigan, and all the members of their dinner club who have remained close and been so very helpful through the years and to Vidant Hospice, especially Nikki and Carol, Dr. Navaid, and their staffs for all their wonderful care.Jay's smile and laughter will be missed by all who knew him. He always had something nice to say to everyone and thought every day was special or in his words "a holiday"! He enjoyed good jokes and was great at telling them. He never met a stranger.The Celebration of Life Service will be at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church on Elm Street at 2 PM on Friday (May 24) with Pastor Dan Burris officiating. The family will receive friends after the service at the reception in the fellowship hall.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1801 S. Elm St., Greenville, NC 27858; Eastern Pines Rescue E.M.S., 5467 Eastern Pines Road, Greenville, NC 27858; or the ECU School of Dental Medicine, Office of Gift Records, 525 Moye BLVD, Greenville, NC 27834.Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.Online condolences available at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com As published in The Daily Reflector Published in The Daily Reflector on May 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Air Force World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Reflector Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

