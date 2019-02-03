Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Blakslee Hampson. View Sign

Jean Blakslee Hampson



GREENVILLE - Jean Blakslee Hampson, 96, passed away Saturday, January 19, 2019.



A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, February 6 at 3:15 PM in the Brown Chapel at Cypress Glen.



Jean was born in Pittsburgh, PA. At an early age, she moved to New Rochelle, NY with her family, where she grew up and graduated from New Rochelle High School, after which time she enrolled at Berkeley Secretarial School in New York City. She spent much of her adult life in the New York metropolitan area where she worked for many years at a large printing firm in Manhattan, and later took a position at Westchester Joint Waterworks closer to home. Upon retiring, she moved to New Bern, NC. Soon thereafter she became an American Red Cross Gray Lady volunteer at Craven Regional Medical Center. After three years she became the Chairman of that group, a position she held for nine years.



Twenty years ago she and her close friend, Carolyn Armitage, moved to Greenville. They shared an apartment at Cypress Glen, where she made numerous friends. She and Carolyn were very involved in life at Cypress Glen. They were instrumental in expanding the library, where they served as librarians. Jean loved gardening and created and maintained a garden near the back lobby which residents could view and enjoy. She was on the Spiritual Life Committee and served as an usher at services for many years.



For much of her adult life, Jean was an avid golfer which is how she met Carolyn. She was close to her nephew, Stephen, who she took under her wing from an early age. Throughout their lives they enjoyed each other's company and remained very close.



Jean was preceded in death by her brothers, Henry Hampson of Englewood, FL and Phillip Hampson of Sun City Center, FL.



She is survived by her nephew, Stephen Hampson of Santa Ana, CA.



The family will receive friends following the service in the Four Seasons Room at Cypress Glen.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Cypress Glen Benevolent Fund at Cypress Glen Retirement Community in Greenville.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.Online condolences at



As published in The Daily Reflector

Jean Blakslee HampsonGREENVILLE - Jean Blakslee Hampson, 96, passed away Saturday, January 19, 2019.A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, February 6 at 3:15 PM in the Brown Chapel at Cypress Glen.Jean was born in Pittsburgh, PA. At an early age, she moved to New Rochelle, NY with her family, where she grew up and graduated from New Rochelle High School, after which time she enrolled at Berkeley Secretarial School in New York City. She spent much of her adult life in the New York metropolitan area where she worked for many years at a large printing firm in Manhattan, and later took a position at Westchester Joint Waterworks closer to home. Upon retiring, she moved to New Bern, NC. Soon thereafter she became an American Red Cross Gray Lady volunteer at Craven Regional Medical Center. After three years she became the Chairman of that group, a position she held for nine years.Twenty years ago she and her close friend, Carolyn Armitage, moved to Greenville. They shared an apartment at Cypress Glen, where she made numerous friends. She and Carolyn were very involved in life at Cypress Glen. They were instrumental in expanding the library, where they served as librarians. Jean loved gardening and created and maintained a garden near the back lobby which residents could view and enjoy. She was on the Spiritual Life Committee and served as an usher at services for many years.For much of her adult life, Jean was an avid golfer which is how she met Carolyn. She was close to her nephew, Stephen, who she took under her wing from an early age. Throughout their lives they enjoyed each other's company and remained very close.Jean was preceded in death by her brothers, Henry Hampson of Englewood, FL and Phillip Hampson of Sun City Center, FL.She is survived by her nephew, Stephen Hampson of Santa Ana, CA.The family will receive friends following the service in the Four Seasons Room at Cypress Glen.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Cypress Glen Benevolent Fund at Cypress Glen Retirement Community in Greenville.Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com As published in The Daily Reflector Published in The Daily Reflector on Feb. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Daily Reflector Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close