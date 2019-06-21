Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Mills Evans. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jean Mills Evans



GRIMESLAND - Mrs. Jean Mills Evans, 71, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019.



The funeral service will be conducted Sunday at 2 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel, officiated by her pastor, Rev. Phillip Boykin. Entombment will follow in the mausoleum at Pinewood Memorial Park.



"Miss Jean," as she was affectionately known, was a native of Pitt County and lived her early life in the Hudson's Crossroads community. She was the daughter of Plum and Leona Kite Mills. She was an active member of Black Jack Original Free Will Baptist Church, where she was involved with many aspects of church ministry. She especially enjoyed helping young couples in wedding directing. Cooking was a passion for her. She fed many through church events, farm workers, shut-ins and friends. Throughout the years, Jean worked alongside her husband on the family farm as well as worked as a Precinct Judge for Pitt County Board of Elections, at Brody's Department Store, Pitt County Social Services, and at Gold Leaf Warehouse. She was a devoted wife and mother but her greatest joy was her grandchildren. She spent many years taking care of them and shaping them into who they are today.



In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by a brother, John Lacy Mills.



She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Ronald M. Evans; daughters, Pam Evans Sanders and husband, Chip of Cape Carteret and Eileen Evans Best and husband, Jeff, of Grimesland; son, Ronald Marion Evans, Jr. and wife Natalie of Grimesland; grandchildren, Hunter Sanders and fiance;, Alecia Gurkins, Clay Sanders, and Mallory and Haven Best; brothers, Harold Mills and wife Pat of Grimesland and Don Mills and wife Pauline of Vanceboro; brothers-in-law, Jerry Evans and wife Lee and Tony Evans and wife Nancy: sister-in-law, Arlene Buffington and husband Ronnie all of Grimesland; and many nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends Saturday from 6 to 8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home and at other times at home.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Black Jack OFWB Church, 2972 Black Jack-Simpson Road, Greenville, NC 27858.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.



Online condolences at



As published in The Daily Reflector

Jean Mills EvansGRIMESLAND - Mrs. Jean Mills Evans, 71, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019.The funeral service will be conducted Sunday at 2 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel, officiated by her pastor, Rev. Phillip Boykin. Entombment will follow in the mausoleum at Pinewood Memorial Park."Miss Jean," as she was affectionately known, was a native of Pitt County and lived her early life in the Hudson's Crossroads community. She was the daughter of Plum and Leona Kite Mills. She was an active member of Black Jack Original Free Will Baptist Church, where she was involved with many aspects of church ministry. She especially enjoyed helping young couples in wedding directing. Cooking was a passion for her. She fed many through church events, farm workers, shut-ins and friends. Throughout the years, Jean worked alongside her husband on the family farm as well as worked as a Precinct Judge for Pitt County Board of Elections, at Brody's Department Store, Pitt County Social Services, and at Gold Leaf Warehouse. She was a devoted wife and mother but her greatest joy was her grandchildren. She spent many years taking care of them and shaping them into who they are today.In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by a brother, John Lacy Mills.She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Ronald M. Evans; daughters, Pam Evans Sanders and husband, Chip of Cape Carteret and Eileen Evans Best and husband, Jeff, of Grimesland; son, Ronald Marion Evans, Jr. and wife Natalie of Grimesland; grandchildren, Hunter Sanders and fiance;, Alecia Gurkins, Clay Sanders, and Mallory and Haven Best; brothers, Harold Mills and wife Pat of Grimesland and Don Mills and wife Pauline of Vanceboro; brothers-in-law, Jerry Evans and wife Lee and Tony Evans and wife Nancy: sister-in-law, Arlene Buffington and husband Ronnie all of Grimesland; and many nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends Saturday from 6 to 8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home and at other times at home.In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Black Jack OFWB Church, 2972 Black Jack-Simpson Road, Greenville, NC 27858.Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com As published in The Daily Reflector Published in The Daily Reflector on June 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Reflector Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close