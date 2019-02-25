Jean S. Cannaday
WASHINGTON, NC - Mrs. Eva Jean Smith Cannaday, age 67, a resident of Washington, passed away Friday February 22, 2019 at Vidant Medical Center.
Graveside services will be 2:00 pm Wednesday February 27, 2019 at Oakdale Cemetery and will be conducted by Pastor Chuck Barber.
Mrs. Cannaday was born in Beaufort County on February 15, 1952 to the late William Smith Jr. and Kathleen Helen Holland Smith. She married Harry Brammer Cannaday, Jr. who preceded her in death on September 13, 2003. She attended Chocowinity High School and was a homemaker.
Survivors include her daughter, Melissa Minarik and husband John of Fayetteville, son, Steve Cannaday of Chocowinity, step daughter, Amy Keirstead and husband Brett of Minnesota, step son, Todd Cannaday and wife Kris-Ann of Virginia, brother, William "Mike" Smith of Chocowinity, sisters, Linda Banks of Greenville, June Smith of Florida and eleven grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm Tuesday February 26, 2019 at Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington.
Flowers are welcome, or memorials may be made to the Beaufort County Humane Society, P.O. Box 33, Washington, NC 27889.
As published in The Daily Reflector
