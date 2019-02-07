Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jennifer Ruth Jones. View Sign





FARMVILLE - Jennifer Ruth Jones, age 68, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019.



Graveside service will be conducted Friday, February 8, at 11:00 A.M. at Hollywood Cemetery by Dr. Rick Bailey. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside.



Jennifer is the daughter of Hazel B. Jones and the late James R. Jones. She was a native and lifelong resident of Pitt County. She was employed by Wendy's Restaurants in Greenville prior to her illness.



Jennifer graduated from Farmville High School in 1969. She went to Vardell Hall and attended Louisburg College.



She loved her Lord, her family, and her pets. She will be missed by her family and all that knew her.



She is survived by her mother, Hazel B. Jones; brother, Richard Jones and wife, Ann of Chocowinity; nephew, Jake Jones and wife, Kelly of Raleigh, and their three children; and nephew, Marcus Jones and wife, Lilly of Washington, and their two children.



In lieu of flowers memorials gifts may be made to the Pitt County Animal Shelter of Greenville, or Community Home Care and Hospice of Greenville.



Arrangements are by Farmville Funeral Home.Online condolences may be made at

