Jesse Barrow Holliday



GREENVILLE - Jesse Barrow Holliday, 75, died Monday, May 6th at Vidant Hospital, Greenville, NC. Jesse was born on November 5, 1943 to the late James Thomas and Reatha Mae Barrow Holliday. Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 12, 11:00am at Saint Mary Missionary Baptist Church, Greenville, NC. Visitation at the church one hour prior to service.



Jesse was born and reared in the Greenville Community. He graduated in 1962 from C.M. Eppes High School. He spent many years in Maryland where he was employed by Maryland Department of Transportation, United States Post Office and the Marriott Food Services Division. Upon his return to Pitt County, he was active in the local AARP chapter and worked as a substitute custodian in many area schools. He was a faithful Redskins fan.



Jesse is survived by his fiance;, Veronica W. Roberson of Winterville, NC; two daughters, Marsha Holliday (Daniel) of Clinton, MD, Karen Holliday of Stafford, VA; one step-daughter, Gigi Washington (Barry) of Upper Marlboro, MD; three sisters, Evora McGlone of Virginia Beach, VA, Reatha Corbett of Moreno Valley, CA, Pearlie Holliday of Perris, CA; four brothers, Clifton Holliday (Carol) of Los Angeles, CA, William Holliday of Greenville, NC, Nathaniel Holliday (Letha) of Baltimore, MD, Ricky of Greenville, NC; eight grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other family, neighbors and friends.



The family will receive friends at his residence, 3009 McGregor Downs Road, Apt. 101. Honorary contributions can be made to the Saint Mary MBC Building Fund, Post Office Box 975, Greenville, NC 27834.



As published in The Daily Reflector

