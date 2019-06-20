Jim R. Galloway
GREENVILLE - Mr. Jim R. Galloway, 86, died Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Vidant Inpatient Hospice.
A graveside service will be conducted Saturday at 10:30 AM in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Saturday at Wilkerson Funeral Home from 9:00 - 10:00 AM.
Mr. Galloway, son of the late James Rufus and Isabelle Galloway, was born in Pitt County. He served 20 years in the Air Force before becoming a teacher in the Kinston City Schools. He was a member of the former Arlington Blvd. Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, Sunday school teacher, and choir member. He was a current member of Immanuel Baptist Church. He also served for the Gideons International for over 40 years.
He is survived by his: wife of 58 years, Nina Galloway; sons, Todd Galloway, Scott Galloway, Jason Galloway and wife, Tanya; daughter, Stacey Galloway; and six grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice, 920 Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.
Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com As published in The Daily Reflector
