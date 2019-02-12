Joann K. Elendt
GREENVILLE - Joann K Elendt 77 of Greenville, NC passed peacefully on Feb 6, 2019 at Vidant Palliative Care.
She's survived by her Children; Douglas Dohm, Kimberly (Richard) Bowser, Rick (Kay) Dohm, Taryn Elendt, Tara (Kelvin) Aumend, Teresa (George) Lemerise, Grandchildren; Christopher Dohm, Samantha Smith, Sheena Dulaney, Justin, Haley, Dylan, Jackson Lemerise, Alexis, Taylor, Jessica Dohm, sister Helen (Robert) Disbrow.
She's proceeded in death by her husband of 47 years, Roger Elendt, and parents; Willard & Ida Leininger & sister Donna Neil. As published in The Daily Reflector
