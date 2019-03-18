Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Clinton Simpson. View Sign

John Clinton Simpson



WINTERVILLE - John Clinton Simpson, 79, completed his earthly journey and went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at his home with his wife, Barbara of 59 years by his side, along with his faithful dog, Buddy.



The funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday at 2:30 PM at Bethany Free Will Baptist Church. Burial will be in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Tuesday at the church from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, prior to the service.



John was born on March 11, 1940 in Verona, Kentucky and was the last of 10 children. He graduated from Williamsburg High School in Williamsburg, Ohio in 1958 and married his high school sweetheart, Barbara Joy, in 1959. Their marriage was blessed by 4 children; Johnny, Jerry, Angela and Timothy.



John graduated from Cincinnati Bible Seminary in 1972 and entered full time ministry. He pastored churches in Kentucky, Ohio, Virginia and North Carolina. Most recently he pastored at Bethany FWB Church in Winterville and then attended upon retiring. Most of all, John had a great love for God, his family and for people. He had a great sense of humor and always liked to tell a joke. He had a beautiful bass voice and loved to sing in church. He sang in the choir, sang solos and often sang with his wife, Barbara.



He was preceded in death by his parents, and four brothers Maynard, Howard, Joe, George and sisters Mary and Mereada and an infant son, Timothy and a granddaughter Raegan.



Left behind to celebrate his victories are his wife Barbara, sons, Johnny and wife Jodi, Jerry and wife, Sonja, and a daughter, Angela Taylor and husband Michael. Grandchildren, Jeff Simpson and wife Chrissy, Joy Calvert and husband Thad, Zack Taylor and fiance; Hanna Garrell, Brenden Simpson, Madison Taylor and fiance; Chaz Hathaway, Averi Simpson, and Arthur, Jeffrey, Jordan, Jackson, and Jamison Hughes and one great grandchild, Aevry Hughes. A sister, Edith Hilbert and husband, Larry of Florida, brothers, Ed Simpson of Florida, and Jack Simpson of Iowa. And a sister-in-law Nancy Simpson of Ohio. Along with many nieces and nephews.



Many thanks to the Community Home Care & Hospice for caring for him during his last days. Also, many thanks to his care giver, Kathy



In lieu of flowers, the family requests, memorials may be made in his honor to Bethany FWB Church, PO Box 128, Ayden, NC 228513 or to the Carolina Pregnancy Center of Greenville, NC



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.



As published in The Daily Reflector

2100 East Fifth Street

Greenville , NC 27858

