Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Johnnie Herbert Dail, Sr.



FALKLAND - Johnnie Herbert Dail Sr., age 88, passed away surrounded by family on Monday, February 11, 2019 due to pneumonia.



For many years his hobby was flying pigeons with the Golden Leaf Racing Pigeon Club. He also was a certified Lay Preacher in the Presbyterian Church serving Wanaco Presbyterian Church in Washington, NC, Boyd Memorial Greenville, and Macclesfield Presbyterian Church over a span of twenty-five years until his eyesight failed him. He also worked for Lamar Mechanical in Heating & Air. He was a



Memorials can be made to the American Children's Home at P.O. Box 1288, Lexington, NC 27293-1288 in his honor. He went there in 1937 after his father died and stayed until 1947 when he joined the army. He told many stories about the home and said going there was the best thing that ever happened to him.



He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Patricia Little Dail of Falkland; son Johnnie Dail Jr. of Falkland; daughter, Lynn Everette and husband, Randy of Falkland; two grandchildren, Joshua Everette (Amanda) and James Everette (Kaitlyn); five great grandchildren, Khloe, Kyndall, Kameron, Madelyn, and Tyson; brother, Elmer Dail of Clemmons, NC; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Due to his request no formal service will be held. As a boy I asked God to let me farm, be married and have a family, and be of service to him..Well all that has been done.



Arrangements are by Farmville Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at



As published in The Daily Reflector

Johnnie Herbert Dail, Sr.FALKLAND - Johnnie Herbert Dail Sr., age 88, passed away surrounded by family on Monday, February 11, 2019 due to pneumonia.For many years his hobby was flying pigeons with the Golden Leaf Racing Pigeon Club. He also was a certified Lay Preacher in the Presbyterian Church serving Wanaco Presbyterian Church in Washington, NC, Boyd Memorial Greenville, and Macclesfield Presbyterian Church over a span of twenty-five years until his eyesight failed him. He also worked for Lamar Mechanical in Heating & Air. He was a Korean War Veteran.Memorials can be made to the American Children's Home at P.O. Box 1288, Lexington, NC 27293-1288 in his honor. He went there in 1937 after his father died and stayed until 1947 when he joined the army. He told many stories about the home and said going there was the best thing that ever happened to him.He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Patricia Little Dail of Falkland; son Johnnie Dail Jr. of Falkland; daughter, Lynn Everette and husband, Randy of Falkland; two grandchildren, Joshua Everette (Amanda) and James Everette (Kaitlyn); five great grandchildren, Khloe, Kyndall, Kameron, Madelyn, and Tyson; brother, Elmer Dail of Clemmons, NC; and numerous nieces and nephews.Due to his request no formal service will be held. As a boy I asked God to let me farm, be married and have a family, and be of service to him..Well all that has been done.Arrangements are by Farmville Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com As published in The Daily Reflector Funeral Home Farmville Funeral Home

4226 East Church Street

Farmville , NC 27828

(252) 753-3400 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Daily Reflector on Feb. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Korean War Return to today's Obituaries for The Daily Reflector Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close