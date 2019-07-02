Joseph Eason Cooke

Wilson Memorial Service
2811 Fieldstream Dr. N
Wilson, NC
27896
(252)-237-7171
Obituary
Joseph Eason Cooke

JACKSONVILLE - Joseph E. Cooke, 87, of Jacksonville, died Friday, June 28, 2019. Funeral Tuesday at 10:00 a.m., at Stantonsburg Cemetery.

Surviving is his brother, James H. Cooke of Wilson; sisters, Barbara Tripp of Greenville and Hettie Curry of Thomasville; several nieces and nephews.

He was a carpenter, served in the Army and enjoyed the guitar and tinkering on cars.

Arrangements by Wilson Memorial Service, 2811 Fieldstream Dr N, Wilson, 237-7171, www.wilsonmemorialservice.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on July 2, 2019
