Joseph Eason Cooke
JACKSONVILLE - Joseph E. Cooke, 87, of Jacksonville, died Friday, June 28, 2019. Funeral Tuesday at 10:00 a.m., at Stantonsburg Cemetery.
Surviving is his brother, James H. Cooke of Wilson; sisters, Barbara Tripp of Greenville and Hettie Curry of Thomasville; several nieces and nephews.
He was a carpenter, served in the Army and enjoyed the guitar and tinkering on cars.
Arrangements by Wilson Memorial Service. As published in The Daily Reflector
