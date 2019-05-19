Karen Mae Laughinghouse Cunningham-Leggett
GREENVILLE - Karen Mae Laughinghouse Cunningham-Leggett, 53, of Greenville, NC passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.
The funeral service will take place in The Chapel at St. Paul's Episcopal Church on Thursday, May 23rd at 11 AM.
Karen was born in Greenville to Nancy Perkins and Charles Laughinghouse, on February 23, 1966.
Karen was preceded in death by her grandparents, George and Martha Lequear, and Haywood Dail and Margaret Laughinghouse.
She is survived by her mother, Nancy Perkins; her father and his wife, Charles and Sheri Laughinghouse; brother, Chuck Laughinghouse and wife, Samantha; and her four children, Jaime, Matthew, and Samantha Cunningham and Kaylee Leggett. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren, Janiyah and Jordan Swindell, Matty and Olivia Cunningham, Ty, Ruthy, Amanti, and Nylee Reese; and niece and nephew, Emma and Charlie Laughinghouse.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wilkerson Funeral Home, as a contribution towards funeral expenses.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.
Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on May 19, 2019