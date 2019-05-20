Kathryn "Kathy" Moore Reel
FARMVILLE - Kathryn "Kathy" Moore Reel, age 65, died Saturday, May 18, 2019. Memorial service will be conducted Tuesday, May 21, at 7:00 P.M. at the Farmville Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Eric Morphis. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 6 until 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
She is survived by her husband, Phillip Reel of the home; daughter, Gretchen Sumrell and husband, Scott of Tarboro; son, Phillip Ray Reel Jr. and wife, DeEtte of Farmville; mother, Vivian Morgan Moore of Nashville; sister, Brenda Seagroves of Nashville; brothers, Joey Moore and wife, Jane of Sneads Ferry and Mike Moore and wife, Cheryl of Nashville; grandchildren, Justin Robins, Savannah Reel, and Eli Reel; and several nieces and nephews.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on May 20, 2019