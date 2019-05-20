Kathryn Moore "Kathy" Reel (1953 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathryn Moore "Kathy" Reel.
Service Information
Farmville Funeral Home
4226 East Church Street
Farmville, NC
27828
(252)-753-3400
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Farmville Funeral Home
4226 East Church Street
Farmville, NC 27828
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Farmville Funeral Home
4226 East Church Street
Farmville, NC 27828
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Kathryn "Kathy" Moore Reel

FARMVILLE - Kathryn "Kathy" Moore Reel, age 65, died Saturday, May 18, 2019. Memorial service will be conducted Tuesday, May 21, at 7:00 P.M. at the Farmville Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Eric Morphis. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 6 until 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

She is survived by her husband, Phillip Reel of the home; daughter, Gretchen Sumrell and husband, Scott of Tarboro; son, Phillip Ray Reel Jr. and wife, DeEtte of Farmville; mother, Vivian Morgan Moore of Nashville; sister, Brenda Seagroves of Nashville; brothers, Joey Moore and wife, Jane of Sneads Ferry and Mike Moore and wife, Cheryl of Nashville; grandchildren, Justin Robins, Savannah Reel, and Eli Reel; and several nieces and nephews.

Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com.

As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on May 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.