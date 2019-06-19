Kay Holder Alston
GREENVILLE - Kay Holder Alston, age 82, died Tuesday, June 18, 2019.
Graveside service will be held Thursday, June 20, at 2:30 P.M. at Pinewood Memorial Park in Greenville. The family will receive friends at the Farmville Funeral Home from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M. prior to the graveside service.
She is survived by her daughters, Margie McKittrick and husband, Jerry of Bethel, Debbie Kay Thompson of Mount Olive, and Kathy Whitley and husband, Randy of Greenville; sisters, Carolyn Scott and husband, Clyde of Lewiston and Mary Alice White and husband, Wave of Askewville; brother, Norman Holder and wife, Gail of Sumter, SC; eight grandchildren; and eleven great grandchildren.
As published in The Daily Reflector
