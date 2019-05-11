Kenneth Lee "Jimmie" Jenkins



WINTERVILLE - Kenneth Lee "Jimmie" Jenkins 84, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019.



He was born in Pitt County October, 1934 to the late Mollie Nelson Jenkins and William Jackson Jenkins. He retired in 1989 after 40 years with E. I. Du Pont. He was a Navy veteran and retired from Naval Reserves as a Chief Petty Officer in 1985. He loved his cars and pipe!



He leaves behind a son, Kenny Jenkins (Lisa), a daughter, LeeEllen Koenig (Robert), four grandchildren, Aaron Koenig (Elise), Abbey Koenig, Rachel Schwager (Josh) and Sean Jenkins (Kali). Brothers, Paul Jenkins and Charles Jenkins. A plethora of nieces, nephews and close friends.



He donated his body to The Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University. In honoring his wishes, there will not be a funeral. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice, 920 Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834. As published in The Daily Reflector

