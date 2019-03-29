Leatha Mae Moore Daniels
GREENVILLE - Mrs. Leatha Mae Moore Daniels, 63, of 622 Gooden Place, died Monday, March 25, 2019. Funeral will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, at Philippi Church of Christ, 3760 Philippi Circle, Greenville, NC. Burial will be held in the Homestead Gardens Cemetery. Viewing will be held Friday from 4:00 PM- 7:00 PM at Sycamore Chapel Church, 1610 Farmville Blvd, Greenville, NC. Arrangements by Rountree Family Mortuary & Cremation Service. Condolences can be made at www.RountreeMortuary.com or Email: [email protected] As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Mar. 29, 2019