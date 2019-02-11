Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leola Sutton Cox. View Sign

Leola Sutton Cox



GREENVILLE - Mrs. Leola Sutton Cox, 70, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side Saturday, February 9, 2019.



The funeral service will be held Wednesday at 2 PM at the Greenville Church of God. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park.



Mrs. Cox, a native of Carteret County, was the daughter of Leo and Eloise Willis Sutton. She lived her early life in Salter Path and moved to Greenville when she was 15. She worked at Too Tuff Toggs in Grimesland for a number of years. Mrs. Cox was a member of the Greenville Church of God, where she sang in the choir for many years. She was a devout Christian who spent her life serving others. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.



In addition to her parents, Mrs. Cox was preceded in death by a sister, Myrna Byrd.



She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Robert Lee Cox, Sr.; sons, Robert Lee Cox, Jr. (Robbie) and wife, Teresa, and Jay Lee Cox, Sr. and wife, Tina, all of Greenville; sisters, Faye Millaway of Winterville, Loretta Cherry and husband, Jack, of Winterville, Pam Garris and husband, Randy, of Ayden, and Susanne Baker (Sue) of Greenville; brothers, Danny Sutton of Farmville, Johnny Sutton and wife, Beth, of Greenville, and Jimmy Sutton and wife, Tina, of Farmville; grandchildren, Joshua Cox, Jay Lee Cox, Jr. (JJ), Sheryl Wynne, Christina Cox, Robert "Dale" Cox, and Zachary Cox; great-grandchildren, Noah Wynne and Jay Lee Cox, III (LJ); and many nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6 to 8 PM at the Greenville Church of God.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at



As published in The Daily Reflector

Leola Sutton CoxGREENVILLE - Mrs. Leola Sutton Cox, 70, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side Saturday, February 9, 2019.The funeral service will be held Wednesday at 2 PM at the Greenville Church of God. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park.Mrs. Cox, a native of Carteret County, was the daughter of Leo and Eloise Willis Sutton. She lived her early life in Salter Path and moved to Greenville when she was 15. She worked at Too Tuff Toggs in Grimesland for a number of years. Mrs. Cox was a member of the Greenville Church of God, where she sang in the choir for many years. She was a devout Christian who spent her life serving others. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.In addition to her parents, Mrs. Cox was preceded in death by a sister, Myrna Byrd.She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Robert Lee Cox, Sr.; sons, Robert Lee Cox, Jr. (Robbie) and wife, Teresa, and Jay Lee Cox, Sr. and wife, Tina, all of Greenville; sisters, Faye Millaway of Winterville, Loretta Cherry and husband, Jack, of Winterville, Pam Garris and husband, Randy, of Ayden, and Susanne Baker (Sue) of Greenville; brothers, Danny Sutton of Farmville, Johnny Sutton and wife, Beth, of Greenville, and Jimmy Sutton and wife, Tina, of Farmville; grandchildren, Joshua Cox, Jay Lee Cox, Jr. (JJ), Sheryl Wynne, Christina Cox, Robert "Dale" Cox, and Zachary Cox; great-grandchildren, Noah Wynne and Jay Lee Cox, III (LJ); and many nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6 to 8 PM at the Greenville Church of God.Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com As published in The Daily Reflector Funeral Home Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory

2100 East Fifth Street

Greenville , NC 27858

(252) 752-2101 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Daily Reflector on Feb. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Daily Reflector Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close