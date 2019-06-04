Guest Book View Sign Service Information Pink Hill Funeral Home Inc 1056 N Nc Hwy 11 Pink Hill , NC 28572 (252)-568-3184 Celebration of Life 7:00 PM Hull Road Original Free Will Baptist Church 3984 Hull Road Snow Hill , NC View Map Burial 11:00 AM Snow Hill Original Free Will Baptist Church 1224 Red Hill Road Mt. Olive , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary





MOUNT OLIVE - Lillian Kinard Grubbs left this world on June 1, 2019 for her heavenly, eternal home. She was a Godly woman with great compassion for others, especially children. She served in many roles but the one that she relished the most was that of Mother. She leaves 8 children to cherish her memories: Adrian Grubbs and wife, Jo Ann; Harry Grubbs and wife, Doris; Leon Grubbs and wife, Audrey Ann; Darrell Grubbs and wife, Donna; Frank Grubbs and wife, Karen; Muriel Overman and husband, Steve; Paul Grubbs and wife, Teresa; and Sandy Sasser and husband, Tony. In addition, 20 grandchildren, 34 great- grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren are a part of her legacy. Mrs. Grubbs had a great love for her only surviving sibling, Claude Kinard. Also surviving are two brothers-in-law, Robert and Rupert Grubbs. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman A. Grubbs, Sr., one grandchild, Patrick Grubbs, her parents: Charlie and Callie Kinard and her siblings: Charles, J.D., Estelle, Jessie Lee and Juanita.



Born in Georgia on April 15, 1923, Mrs. Grubbs married Herman Grubbs in 1942. They resided in Florida until 1959 when they moved to Mt. Olive, North Carolina, to further their work in the Original Free Will Baptist Church Ministry. Mrs. Grubbs served her Church and her Lord in many positions including that of manager of Cragmont Assembly. Mrs. Grubbs was employed by Mount Olive College from 1978-2007.



We will celebrate the life of Lillian Kinard Grubbs on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 with a 7:00 P.M. service at Hull Road Original Free Will Baptist Church, 3984 Hull Road, Snow Hill, North Carolina. Friends are invited to join the Grubbs Family in the Family Life Center at the Church for a reception immediately following the service.



Burial will take place at Snow Hill Original Free Will Baptist Church, 1224 Red Hill Road, Mt. Olive, North Carolina at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.



In lieu of flowers, the Family suggests that Memorials be made to the Herman and Lillian Grubbs Endowment Fund at The University of Mount Olive, 634 Henderson Street, Mount Olive, North Carolina 28365 or Cragmont Assembly, 1233 North Fork Road, Black Mountain, North Carolina 28711.



Online condolences may be sent to



As published in The Daily Reflector

