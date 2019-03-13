Linda Lou Johnston Dowd
|
AYDEN - Linda Lou Johnston Dowd, 74, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019. Linda was the daughter of the late Adrian Jordan and Bessie Clark Johnston and was a native of Pitt County.
In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by a son, Michael Duane "Sticks" Colville, a daughter, Denise Cannon, sisters, Gladys Leaona Clark-Johnston, Elsie Ernestine Johnston, Marga Johnston Ross and Pennie Johnston Dunn, and brothers, Garland Johnston, Samuel Earl Johnston, Adrian Jordan Johnston, Jr. and Arthur Lee Johnston.
She is survived by: Daughters, Amy Cordry and husband, Stan, of Garner and Christel Colville of Winterville; grandsons, Demetrius Colville of Greenville, Jeffrey Cannon of Washington, Chris Cannon of Stokes, and granddaughter, Araya Williams of Winterville; 4 great grandchildren; and sisters, Louise Johnston of Ayden and Tonya Branch of Greenville.
Out of respect for Linda's wishes, there will be no funeral service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, 3520 Tupper Drive, Greenville, NC 27834.
