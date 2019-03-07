Linwood Earl Boyd
WINTERVILLE - Linwood Earl Boyd, 78 of 581 Hillcrest Avenue, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. A Celebration of Life Service will be 2:30 pm Sunday at English Chapel FWB Church and burial in Winterville Cemetery. A walk-thru viewing will be Saturday 3:00 - 8:00 pm at the church. Arrangements by Blake Phillips Funeral Services. As published in The Daily Reflector
Blake Phillips Funeral Services
103 Raleigh Street
Greenville, NC 27834
(252) 551-5921
Published in The Daily Reflector on Mar. 7, 2019