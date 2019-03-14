Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Mills Braxton. View Sign

Lois Mills Braxton



GREENVILLE - Lois Mills Braxton, 76, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.



A funeral service will be conducted Friday at 11 a.m. in the mausoleum at Pinewood Memorial Park. Family and friends visitation will follow the service in the mausoleum.



Lois was born on December 19, 1942, to the late William Hughie and Essie Dixon Mills. She lived all of her life in the Black Jack community of Pitt County and was a graduate of Chicod High School. Lois worked for Wilkerson Funeral Home and The Daily Reflector for a number of years. She was later self-employed in the drapery industry and rental property management for many years.



Lois was a longtime active member of the Black Jack Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church, the Forever Young Sunday School Class, and the Ladies Ministry.



In addition to her parents, Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Amos Don Braxton, on April 14, 2014. Don was truly a blessing from God in Lois' life. She was also preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Eloise and Jimmy Mobley, brother, Brooks Mills, brother-in-law, D.P. Wallace, and sister-in-law, Carol Teal.



She is survived by: a sister, Gloria Mills Wallace, of Cape Carteret; sister-in-law, Gene Mills, of Greenville; nephews, Greg Mobley, his wife, Karen, and their son, Nathaniel, Guy Mobley, his daughter, Ashley Rae Mobley, and her daughter, Raelee Grace Sorrell, and Morris Ken Hines; cousin and dear friend. Teresa Nichols, and God son, Will Nichols; brother-in-law, Bobby Teal, his daughters, Leigh Ann Edwards, her husband, Jamie, and their daughter, Rachel Edwards, and Lisa Carol Teal and her children, Breana Nicole Fogg, Devin Matthew Moye, Jared Moye, and Rigoberto Fogg.



In lieu of flowers, memorials will be welcomed to Black Jack Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church Benevolent Fund, 2581 Black Jack-Grimesland Rd., Greenville, NC 27858.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville. Online condolences at



As published in The Daily Reflector

