Lorraine Grote Petrie



CHARLOTTE - Lorraine Grote Petrie, 91, passed away on Saturday, January 26, 2019, at Aldersgate Retirement Community in Charlotte, NC, after an extended illness. Memorial services will be conducted at a future date at First Presbyterian Church, Greenville, NC.



Lorraine was born in Chicago in December 1927 and graduated from Leyden High School in 1945. After graduation, she was employed by Mars Inc. until 1952. She married Edward Petrie, the brother of her best friend Margaret, in 1947. The family moved to Greenville in 1959.



Lorraine was a member of First Presbyterian Church, where she served as an elder, deacon, and Sunday school teacher. She served as co-moderator of the church's Presbyterian Women in 1988 and was awarded an honorary life membership. For many years she was a tutor and volunteer at Elmhurst Elementary School and J.H. Rose High School. She moved to Charlotte, NC, in December 2010.



Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband Edward, her parents Eleanora and Fred Grote, and a brother, Kenneth Grote. Surviving are three children, Katherine and husband Luis Gutierrez of Charlotte, Anne and husband Bill White of Pella, Iowa, and Victoria Skeen of Durham; three grandchildren, Benjamin and Asher Skeen and Joel Williams; her brother Earl Grote of Stockton, California; and three nieces, Diane Willis, Nancy Smith, and Linda Fields and their families.



The family wishes to express deepest appreciation to the staff of Cuthbertson Village at Aldersgate and Charlotte Hospice and Palliative Care for their kindness, comfort, and excellent care to our mother.



Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 1400 S. Elm, Greenville, NC 27858.



