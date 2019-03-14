Lynne Philips Cheadle
WINTERVILLE - Lynne Philips Cheadle, 65, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her family, after a battle with cancer.
A memorial service will be conducted Saturday, March 16th, at 1pm at Covenant Church.
Lynne was born in Clinton, NC and was a graduate of UNC Chapel Hill. She was a longtime resident of Virginia Beach, VA before moving to Greenville in 2005. For the past 13 years she was employed with Children's Health Services. She was a devout Christian and was a member of Covenant Church since moving to Greenville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David Cheadle; and parents, Joseph and Dorothy Philips.
Lynne is survived by her daughters, Hannah and Amanda Cheadle; son-in-law, Joey Reitmeyer; sister, Brenda Mattox and husband Don; brothers, Ronnie Philips and wife Brenda, Eddie and Freddie Philips, and Jack Philips and wife Kaylee; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Covenant Church, 4005 Corey Rd, Winterville, NC 28590.
Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Smith Funeral Service & Crematory
605 Country Club Drive
Greenville, NC 27834
252-752-2121
Published in The Daily Reflector on Mar. 14, 2019