COCHRAN, GA - Margaret Ann Johnson, 59, of Georgia, passed away on January 31, 2019. She was born on August 16, 1959 in Little Rock, Arkansas to Hubert M. Mitchell and Vivian Nixon Mitchell. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles "Freddie" Johnson and her father, Hubert Morris Mitchell.



Margaret proudly served in the United States Air Force. She obtained her BSN from Gulf Coast Community College and spent her entire career working in the healthcare industry. She was a traveling Nurse and was working at Vidant Medical Center. In her spare time, when she was wasn't caring for the sick, she enjoyed baking, cooking, and any form of Arts & Crafts. She also looked forward to the next fishing adventure. Margaret is survived by her two sons, Christopher Cruz and wife, Diana, of Ayden and Dane Cruz, of Albemarle; her daughter, Niki Bland and husband, Deshun, of GA; two brothers, Hubert Morris "Uncle Bub" Mitchell Jr, of GA and Ted Mitchell and wife, Amy, of AR; one sister, Angela Spaid and husband, Steve, of WV. She also leaves behind seven very special grandchildren, Kobe, Kaleb, Vanessa, Judah, Dylan, Morrigan and Isaiah.



The family will receive friends on Saturday afternoon, Feb 2, 2019 from 11:00 to 1:00pm at Farmer Funeral Service-Ayden. Funeral Services will be held at a later date at Mathis Funeral Home in Cochran, GA.



