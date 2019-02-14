Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie Lemmon Brown. View Sign

Marie Lemmon Brown



HAVELOCK - Marie Lemmon Brown, 90 of Havelock, NC passed away on February 10, 2019 at Cherry Point Bay Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Marie was born on July 21, 1928 in Richmond, VA and she was the daughter of the late George Thomas and Minnie Josephine Plowden Lemmon. She was a lover of music and was a music teacher for many years. Marie was a homemaker who enjoyed flowers, working in her yard, feeding the white squirrels, collectables, and was a lover of animals.



She was preceded in death by her husband, William Edward Brown; daughter, Carolyn Brown-Moser; sisters, Margaret Lemmon, Janet Henson and Elizabeth Ward.



Survivors include Judy Morris of Newport, NC, David and Lana Brown of Nashville, TN; grandchildren, Katie Brown, Shane Ruffin, Kathy Brown-Moser, Vida Brown; great-granddaughter, Maria Gosnell and husband Joseph; and great-great-grandson, Mason Gosnell.



A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Catawba Memorial Park at 2:00 pm with Rev. Jill Isola officiating.



The Brown family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 pm to 1:45 pm.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.



Condolences may be left at



As published in The Daily Reflector

Marie Lemmon BrownHAVELOCK - Marie Lemmon Brown, 90 of Havelock, NC passed away on February 10, 2019 at Cherry Point Bay Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Marie was born on July 21, 1928 in Richmond, VA and she was the daughter of the late George Thomas and Minnie Josephine Plowden Lemmon. She was a lover of music and was a music teacher for many years. Marie was a homemaker who enjoyed flowers, working in her yard, feeding the white squirrels, collectables, and was a lover of animals.She was preceded in death by her husband, William Edward Brown; daughter, Carolyn Brown-Moser; sisters, Margaret Lemmon, Janet Henson and Elizabeth Ward.Survivors include Judy Morris of Newport, NC, David and Lana Brown of Nashville, TN; grandchildren, Katie Brown, Shane Ruffin, Kathy Brown-Moser, Vida Brown; great-granddaughter, Maria Gosnell and husband Joseph; and great-great-grandson, Mason Gosnell.A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Catawba Memorial Park at 2:00 pm with Rev. Jill Isola officiating.The Brown family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 pm to 1:45 pm.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.Condolences may be left at www.catawbamemorialpark.com . The Brown Family is under the care of Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations.As published in The Daily Reflector Published in The Daily Reflector on Feb. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Catawba Funeral Home

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for The Daily Reflector Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close