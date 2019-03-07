Marie W. "Mary Anna" Brown
GREENVILLE - Marie W. "Mary Anna" Brown, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 12 noon Saturday at English Chapel FWB Church and the burial in Homestead Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be 11:00 am - 12 noon Saturday at the church. Arrangements by Blake Phillips Funeral Services. As published in The Daily Reflector
Blake Phillips Funeral Services
103 Raleigh Street
Greenville, NC 27834
(252) 551-5921
