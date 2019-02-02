Marsha L. Mayo
|
WASHINGTON - Marsha L. Mayo, 24, passed away Wednesday, January 30, 2019. The funeral service will be conducted Monday at 1pm at First Wesleyan Church, Greenville. Burial will follow in Homestead Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Sunday from 3-5pm at Smith Funeral Service & Crematory and other times at her mother's home, 4005 Rocket Rd, Greenville, NC 27858.
Marsha attended DH Conley High School and was a 2012 graduate of Northside High School. She attended First Wesleyan Church in Greenville and was a homemaker.
She is preceded in death by her husband, John Edwards; maternal grandfather, Jack Stinson, Jr.; paternal grandfather, Cleveland Mayo, Sr.; and stepmother, Joanna Mayo.
Marsha is survived by her children, Rebecca Melody Edwards and Tristan Levi Hensley, both of the home; mother, Sharon Stinson Elks and husband Billy of Greenville; father, Cleveland Mayo, Jr. and wife Lisa of Pinetown; sisters, Katherine Mayo of Washington, Sarah Elks of Greenville, and Megan Tetterton of Pinetown; brother, Ryan Mayo of Pinetown; maternal grandmother, Jean Stinson of Washington; paternal grandmother, Sandy Mayo and husband Tim of Greenville, nieces, Juliana Duggins and Lydia Cox; and a nephew, Wayland Cox.
