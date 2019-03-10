Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Alice Brown Davenport. View Sign

Mary Alice Brown Davenport



AYDEN - Mary Alice Brown Davenport 88 of Ayden went to be with her Heavenly Father on Thursday. Visitation will be Tues. from 1:00 to 3:00 at Farmer Funeral Home with funeral services following at 3:00. Internment will follow at the Ayden Cemetery.



Mary Alice was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Ellen Newell Brown (Granny) and her husband Charlie B. Davenport. She is survived by her 2 sons, David Wainright and wife Becky of Greenville and Greg Wainright and wife Faye of Winterville. Grand children Alysia , Quin, Chad and Ashleigh. Great grand children Jason, Ethan, Arianna, Chole, Brianna and Lucas. One sister Hazel Bostic of New Bern and her favorite nephew Ron Cox and wife Lynn from Charleston, SC.



Mary Alice retired from Dupont. She found her real passion after her retirement, trying to make Ayden a better place to live. She was sworn in as a Ayden Town Commissioner in December 2001 and served continuously until her death. She served for 13 years as the Town Board's appointed Ex-officio member to the Town Planning Board. She served 13 years as a Town Board appointee to the Contentnea Metropolitan Sewer District Board of Directors with 8 of those years as Chair of the Board.



Special thanks to Bess, Lou Ellen, Faye, Becky, Terry and Cassie and many more unnamed for their love and compassion that they provided to our Mom. Without their efforts she would have not made it this far. There was always someone there to checkup and ensure her well being.



