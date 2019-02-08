Mary Ann Daniels
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ann Daniels.
GREENVILLE - Mary Ann Daniels, 67 of 1711 Hopkins Drive, Apt. B, passed away on February 1, 2019. A Celebration of Life Service will be 2:30 pm, Sunday at English Chapel Church and the burial will be in Homestead Memorial Gardens. A walk-in viewing on Saturday 2-7 pm at Blake Phillips Funeral Services. As published in The Daily Reflector
Blake Phillips Funeral Services
103 Raleigh Street
Greenville, NC 27834
(252) 551-5921
Published in The Daily Reflector on Feb. 8, 2019