Mary Ella Hardy Wright



DURHAM - Mrs. Mary Ella Hardy Wright was born to the late Joe and Frances Boyd Hardy on October 8, 1926 in Durham, North Carolina. She was raised by Mrs. Girlina Lofton Hardy.



She departed this life at her home surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Holly Hill O.F.W.B. Church. Viewing will be 2-6 p.m. Saturday, at W.E. Flanagan Memorial Chapel. Burial in Homestead Memorial Gardens.



She grew up in Pitt County and attended Pitt County Schools. She was later married to the late Willie Lee Wright. She was employed by Pitt County Schools where she later retired. She was a member of Fleming Chapel O.F.W.B. Church where she served faithfully as a Mother.



Mother Wright leaves to cherish her precious memories: Zeddie Hardy Wilkins of the home, Jackie George and Henry (Lena) Wright both of New Jersey; Stacy Johnson of Raleigh, NC, Bobby Hardy, Robert (Gwendolyn) Hardy, Willie (Cynthia) Wright, Linwood (Cora) Wright, Julius Wright, Herbert (Joyce) Wright, Joe (Denise) Wright, Michael (Amber) Wright and Gerald Wright all of Greenville, NC; 41 grandchildren; 64 great grandchildren, 35 great-great grandchildren; a special cousin Betty Laughinghouse and a host of other relatives and friends.



Professional services entrusted to W.E Flanagan Memorial.



As published in The Daily Reflector

