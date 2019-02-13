Mary Lou Jones
WINTERVILLE - Mary Lou Jones, 77, went home to be with her Lord on Monday, February 11, 2019 after an extended illness with Alzheimer's. The funeral service will be conducted Thursday, February 14th at 11:00 am at Friends in Fellowship Christian Church on Jack Jones Road in Winterville, NC. Entombment will follow in the Mausoleum at Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 13th from 6 to 8pm at Friends in Fellowship Christian Church.
Mary Lou, a lifelong resident of Pitt County, attended Belvoir School and was a homemaker. She was a longtime member of Black Jack OFWB Church and later became a member of Friends in Fellowship Christian Church. She enjoyed crafts, gardening, camping and spending time with her family. She will be remembered as a caring and loving person who will be greatly missed by many that loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Matthew and Betty Faulkner; brothers, Arnold, Clarence and Milton Faulkner; and sisters, Frances Edmondson and Ruth Taylor.
Mary Lou is survived by her husband of over 59 years, Ronnie Lee Jones, Sr.; son, Ronnie "Chubby" Jones, Jr. and wife Vicky of Black Jack; daughters, Patricia Jones Doughtie and husband Randy, and Angie Jones Nichols and husband Robby, all of Winterville; grandchildren, Brandon Jones and wife Taylor, Jordan Jones and wife Kristen, Mandy Jones, Hannah Manning and husband Brandon, Ashley Walker and husband Drew, Peyton and Baylee Nichols; step grandchildren, Brett and Drew Nichols; great grandchildren, Maggie and Mason Manning, and Hunter Walker; step great grandson, Trent Walker; brother, Joe Faulkner; and sisters, Betty Fussell and Sally Strickland and husband Bobby.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to 3HC or The Alzheimer's Research Foundation.
Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Smith Funeral Service & Crematory
605 Country Club Drive
Greenville, NC 27834
252-752-2121
