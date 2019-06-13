Mary Louise Leathers Andrews

Service Information
Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations
3205 E 10Th St
Greenville, NC
27858
(252)-355-9995
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Providence Missionary Baptist Church
Robersonville, NC
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Providence Missionary Baptist Church
Robersonville, NC
Mary Louise Leathers Andrews

ROBERSONVILLE - Mrs. Mary Louise Leathers Andrews, 85, died on Monday, June 10, 2019. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Providence Missionary Baptist Church, Robersonville, NC. A visitation will be held one hour prior to service at the church. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on June 13, 2019
