Mary Louise Leathers Andrews
ROBERSONVILLE - Mrs. Mary Louise Leathers Andrews, 85, died on Monday, June 10, 2019. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Providence Missionary Baptist Church, Robersonville, NC. A visitation will be held one hour prior to service at the church. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
