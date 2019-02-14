Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Marshall Allen. View Sign

FARMVILLE - Mary Coleman Marshall Allen, 76, of Farmville N.C., died Tuesday, February 12, 2019, surrounded in love by her children.



Mary was born December 21st, 1942 to the late Mildred Coleman Marshall and Dr. James Flournoy Marshall in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. She attended Salem Academy, Hollins College, and The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she was a member of Chi Omega Sorority and graduated with a degree in mathematics.



In 1965, she married William Alexander Allen, III and moved to Farmville where she spent her years as a devoted wife and mother to their three children. A devout Christian, she was a faithful member of Farmville United Methodist Church, where she served others in many capacities. Her church and civic involvement included being President of the Farmville United Methodist Women, President of the Farmville Junior Women's Club, President of the Farmville Literary Club, a board member of the Farmville Public Library, a member of the Garden Club, a volunteer for Meals on Wheels, and a founding member of the Farmville Arts Council.



She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and of the Junior League . She was a member of the National Society of the Colonial Dames in North Carolina, where she served as Chairman of the Lenoir-Pitt Committee. Mary was presented in 1960 at the Winston-Salem Debutante Ball, and in 1961 at the North Carolina Debutante Ball in Raleigh.



Mary is preceded in death by her beloved husband Alex of 45 years, her parents, Dr. and Mrs. James F. Marshall, and her brother, Samuel Harrison Marshall. She is survived by her three children, Mary Coleman Allen of Atlanta, Elizabeth Allen Womack (husband Clark) of Raleigh, and William Alexander Allen IV (wife Christina) of Raleigh. Also surviving are her six adoring grandchildren, Colie and Quint Gfroerer, Wills and Davis Womack, and Alexander and Eliza Allen. She is also survived by her sister Anne Marshall Smith of Charlotte.



Her family is grateful for the loving care she received late in life from Debra Simpson and Debra Tyson of Farmville, and the care she received by the wonderful staff at Sunrise Senior Living in Raleigh.



A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 15th at Hollywood Cemetery in Farmville. A visitation will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 14th at Farmville Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, those desiring to make memorials in her name may please consider Farmville United Methodist Church or Friends of the Farmville Public Library. Arrangements are with Farmville Funeral Home.



